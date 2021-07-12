Cancel
Could You Ask For a Cooler Pair Than Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton?

By Christian Allair e
Vogue Magazine
 17 days ago
What do you get when Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton join forces? A fashion match made in heaven. Today at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival, co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton hit the red carpet together in two striking looks. The actors and noted fashion plates have a history of taking risks on the carpet—Chalamet in sequined harnesses, Swinton in outré masks and shapely couture—but together their effect was dazzling.

