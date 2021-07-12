Could You Ask For a Cooler Pair Than Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton?

We are stunned, overwhelmed, bowled over, consumed by emotion to learn that Los Espookys creator Julio Torres is writing, directing, and starring in an A24 movie, and that Tilda Swinton is attached to co-star. Swinton will be Torres’s perfect muse, like his little McNugget diva Krisha come to life, although we’re certain Krisha identifies as more of a Meryl, and Swinton as more of a prismatic Lucite rhomboid. The prospect of this project alone makes A24 worth $3 billion, easy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is in early stages and the plot is under wraps, but that only makes the mystique of it all the more alluring. What we do know is that Emma Stone, who herself has given iconic performances in a Torres piece or two, will produce alongside longtime Torres collaborator Dave McCary.