Penn Virginia Corp. to acquire Lonestar Resources in $370M deal

FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), a development-stage company focusing on planned hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects with carbon capture, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor, for the purchase and sale of 3,750,000 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 2,575,500 shares of its common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.80 per share and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.