Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Darkweb drug trafficker arrested in Operation DisrupTor sentenced to 6.5 years in prison

Posted by 
therockwalltimes
therockwalltimes
 19 days ago

A darkweb cocaine and heroin trafficker has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for drug conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Aaron Brewer – a 39-year-old charged under Operation DisrupTor, a coordinated international effort to disrupt opioid trafficking on the Darknet – pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Thursday to 78 months by Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn, who also ordered the defendant to forfeit $50,000 in drug proceeds.

therockwalltimes.com

Comments / 0

therockwalltimes

therockwalltimes

Rockwall, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!

 http://www.therockwalltimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Disruptor#Prison#Operation Disruptor#The U S Mail#Dallas Field Office#Darknet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
PetsPosted by
therockwalltimes

Exotic cat keeper sentenced for gun crime

A Canadian national who overstayed his visa to work as a keeper of exotic cats has been sentenced to 28 months in federal prison for a gun crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah. Following two days of trial, in March, a federal jury...

Comments / 0

Community Policy