Darkweb drug trafficker arrested in Operation DisrupTor sentenced to 6.5 years in prison

A darkweb cocaine and heroin trafficker has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for drug conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Aaron Brewer – a 39-year-old charged under Operation DisrupTor, a coordinated international effort to disrupt opioid trafficking on the Darknet – pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Thursday to 78 months by Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn, who also ordered the defendant to forfeit $50,000 in drug proceeds.