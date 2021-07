TAMPA -- Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Thursday charging 16 people with violent crimes aiding a racketeering organization under the RICO statutes. The indictment claims those defendants were members of a white supremacist group called "Unforgiven" that engaged in acts including murder, violence, kidnapping, robbery, obstruction of justice and other offenses. These often were used as a way to get ahead in the gang, according to the indictment. It also alleges the group used corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees to gather intelligence and smuggle contraband into prisons.