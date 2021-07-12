Cancel
Satellite Data Helped Indigenous Peruvians Save Rainforest: Study

By AFP News
 17 days ago
Indigenous peoples patrolling the Peruvian Amazon equipped with smartphones and satellite data were able to drastically reduce illegal deforestation, according to the results of an experiment published Monday. The study, which appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), showed that recognizing indigenous people's rights to their...

