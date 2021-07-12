Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Hit-and-Run Fatality in South Sacramento Accident

Cover picture for the articleDriver Sought by Authorities Following Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident. The identity of a hit-and-run fatality involving a pedestrian that occurred in South Sacramento on July 8 has been released as a female, age 16. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the accident occurred around 10:22 p.m. as the teen was walking south across Florin Road at the intersection with Fawn Way. Once the pedestrian crossed the traffic heading west, she began to walk across the lanes going eastbound.

