Texas Democrats stage walkout to block GOP priorities in special session
Democrats in the Texas Legislature walked out of the state in the midst of Monday’s special session — in another revolt against a Republican-led overhaul of election laws. It’s the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum — now, they’re expected to board a flight out of Austin for Washington, D.C., the Texas Tribune reports. It's not currently known when they’ll return.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0