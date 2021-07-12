Cancel
Texas State

Texas Democrats stage walkout to block GOP priorities in special session

By KXAN News
Austin Business Journal
 17 days ago
Democrats in the Texas Legislature walked out of the state in the midst of Monday’s special session — in another revolt against a Republican-led overhaul of election laws. It’s the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum — now, they’re expected to board a flight out of Austin for Washington, D.C., the Texas Tribune reports. It's not currently known when they’ll return.

