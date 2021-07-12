Milwaukee architect Plunkett Raysich opens Austin office

Israeli electric vehicle company REE Automotive Ltd. plans to open its U.S. headquarters and integration center in Austin, the company announced July 23. The company says it will create 150 jobs in Austin in coming years. The integration center will be home to light assembly of the company's REEcorner navigation and operating platform. REE plans to start production of an electric delivery van and a people mover vehicle in 2023. Meanwhile, Toyota's Hino division plans to use its platform for its electric trucks and buses.