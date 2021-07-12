Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Milwaukee architect Plunkett Raysich opens Austin office

By Sean Ryan
Posted by 
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plunkett Raysich Architects LLP of Milwaukee is looking to expand in Austin as it officially launches a small operation that is expected to grow.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
666
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
City
Austin, TX
City
Milwaukee, WI
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Journal Profile: Austin Chamber CEO Laura Huffman turns to nature to unwind

Laura Huffman is a native Austinite who's now helping to shape one of the fastest-growing U.S. economies. This week, she's the subject of our Journal Profile feature, which aims to go well beyond a LinkedIn profile. Click through to learn more about this important leader on the local business scene, including her favorite restaurant, her interests outside work and her travel stories.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

34 nominated for 2021 Family Business Awards

A total of 34 companies were nominated for the second annual Family Business Awards. Austin Business Journal started the program in 2020 to honor businesses that form the economic backbone of Central Texas — those that have slowly but surely built the foundation for the region's current growth trend. Last year's winners were P. Terry’s Burger Stand, Kerbey Lane Cafe, ABC Home and Commercial Services, Twin Liquors and Southside Market & Barbeque.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

AffiniPay has new CEO

Dru Armstrong has been named CEO at AffiniPay LLC, taking the reins of a fast-growing company that is changing how professional services firms get paid. She previously spent more than five years as CEO of Grace Hill, a South Carolina-based company making real estate management software. Armstrong replaced Tom West,...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Who are Austin's fastest-growing companies?

The deadline to nominate companies for Austin Business Journal's annual Fast 50 Awards is quickly approaching. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, July 30. Go here to nominate a company for recognition. The Fast 50 Awards are designed to highlight the businesses having the most success financially over the past...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Israeli electric vehicle company goes public, announces Austin as U.S. HQ

Israeli electric vehicle company REE Automotive Ltd. plans to open its U.S. headquarters and integration center in Austin, the company announced July 23. The company says it will create 150 jobs in Austin in coming years. The integration center will be home to light assembly of the company's REEcorner navigation and operating platform. REE plans to start production of an electric delivery van and a people mover vehicle in 2023. Meanwhile, Toyota's Hino division plans to use its platform for its electric trucks and buses.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

The List: Austin-area chambers of commerce

The 2021 list of of Austin-area chambers of commerce is open to chambers in the five-county coverage area that includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties. The list includes chambers representing local townships and geographical areas, as well as chambers representing groups by age, ethnicity, gender and gender identity. The list is ranked by local membership.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

In the money July 19: Nearly $400M raised in Austin

Check out some of the latest funding deals to hit Austin. A pair of companies that buy other e-commerce businesses announced nine-figure deals in the past week, a Major League Pickleball is getting funding. This weekly roundup of money moving is often a good resource for job seekers, real estate pros and those interested in keeping an eye on future competition or potential strategic partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy