The CW's Batwoman isn't wasting any time bring on new faces for the show's upcoming third season (set to return on October 13), with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Nick Creegan (Law & Order: Organized Crime) has joined the cast as a series regular. Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet (Robin Givens). When he meets Ryan (Javicia Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham. Creegan joins Givens and Victoria Cartagena (Almost Family, Servant) as the three newest additions to the cast.