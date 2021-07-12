Cancel
POTUS

Cuba protests: Arrests after thousands rally against government

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of people have been arrested in Cuba after thousands joined the biggest protests for decades against the island's Communist government, media and opposition sources say. Unauthorised public gatherings are illegal in Cuba and protests are rare. Images on social media showed what appeared to be security forces detaining, beating...

www.bbc.com

Joe Biden
Americas
Cuba
ProtestsU.S. Department of State

Protests in Iran

Protests in Iran that began with a water shortage — owing to drought and governmental mismanagement and neglect — in the Khuzestan province have now spread across various cities including Tehran, Karaj and Tabriz. The Iranian people are now putting a spotlight not only on their unmet needs, but also their unfulfilled aspirations for respect for human rights — rights to which individuals the world over are entitled.
EuropePosted by
The Hill

Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs

Cuba’s Embassy in Paris was attacked by gasoline bombs, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who blamed the U.S. government for "continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence." Rodríguez announced in a tweet on Monday night that the embassy was attacked with...
ProtestsKEYT

Families of detained protesters in Cuba speak out

Following the most widespread protests since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, Cubans are now bracing themselves for a new aftershock poised to shake the communist-run island: Mass trials of those who dared to take to the streets calling for change. Fewer than three weeks since the beginning of the unprecedented anti-government...
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Colombia expels Germans who participated in anti-government demonstrations.

Colombia expels Germans who participated in anti-government demonstrations. Colombian immigration officials announced Tuesday that a German lady who took part in anti-President Ivan Duque protests had been deported. In a statement justifying “the decision to remove her,” the immigration officials stated that Rebecca Sproesser “was engaging in activities that had...
Politicsgo955.com

Nicaragua’s Ortega arrests another rival, says U.S. aims to undermine vote

(Reuters) – With a seventh opposition presidential hopeful under arrest, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in a speech described his political opponents as pawns being used by the United States against him. Scores of prominent Nicaraguans, including seven politicians aiming to run for president in November, have been arrested in amid...
ProtestsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Hungarians protest against alleged illegal surveillance with Pegasus spyware

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – About 1,000 Hungarians protested on Monday over allegations that the government used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware for illegal surveillance of public figures in Hungary, drawing comparisons with the country’s communist past. Protesters gathered at the House of Terror Museum in the capital, Budapest, which commemorates victims of Nazism...
ProtestsMiami Herald

A week after the protests began in Cuba, the rallies in Miami continue to manifest

Hundreds of people gathered outside Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana Sunday afternoon in solidarity with the demonstrations in Cuba protesting against the communist regime. Cuban flags, music by Willy Chirino, and T-shirts with the phrase “Patria y Vida” — Spanish for “Homeland and life” — were the common denominator during...
ProtestsPosted by
CBS Miami

Havana Rally In Support Of Cuba Government In Response To Last Sunday’s Angry Protests

HAVANA (CBSMiami/AP) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the streets of Havana nearly a week after they were stunned by the most widespread protests in decades. Last Sunday, July 11th, thousands of Cubans took to the streets expressing anger over long lines and shortages of food and medicines, as well as repeated electricity outages. Some also demanded quicker vaccinations against COVID-19. But there were also calls for political change in a country governed by the Communist Party for six decades. At Saturday’s rally, Diaz-Canel made an unusually impassioned speech blaming the unrest on the U.S. and its economic embargo, calling “the blockade, aggression and terror.” Diaz-Canel called on the United States to lift its blockade on the island nation. The Cuban government has said information that has spread on social media and messaging apps against Havana was part of a broader U.S.-backed attempt by counter-revolutionaries to destabilize the country. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Protestsclick orlando

A look at anti-government protests that erupted in Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anti-government protests have erupted in Cuba in the last week over a lack of access to food and basic medical supplies, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. People around the country, and here in Central Florida, have rallied in support of those protesters. Cuban-American journalist George Diaz...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Crowd in Haiti chants "Joe Biden" amid hopes to claim asylum in U.S. after assassination of president

A Haitian-American who was arrested in the killing of Haiti's president had worked as a confidential informant to the Drug Enforcement Administration, CBS News has learned. During last week's attack at President Jovenel Moïse's home, gunmen could be heard announcing themselves as DEA agents, but the DEA says the gunmen were not acting on its behalf.

