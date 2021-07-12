Cancel
Denver, CO

DA names apparent ringleader of group arrested with guns, ammo near Coors Field – The Denver Post

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 17 days ago

A prosecutor with the Denver District Attorney’s Office on Monday identified 44-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez as the apparent ringleader of the group of four arrested Friday at The Maven Hotel in Denver with more than a dozen guns, ammunition and a significant amount of narcotics. The hotel is located just a...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
#Coors Field#Guns#Denver Police#Mlb All Star Game#Fbi#Da#The Denver Post#Fbi#The All Star Game
