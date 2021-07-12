Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Death Toll Now At 94 As Four More Bodies Are Found In Florida Condo Collapse

By Mike Jenkins
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7r6j_0augni6200

Four more bodies were found in the collapsed Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida, bringing the death toll to 94, Democratic Mayor of Miami-Dade Daniella Cava said in a press conference Monday.

At least eighty-three of the victims have been identified with 80 of their families being notified, Cava said in the press conference. Another 22 people are “potentially unaccounted for,” and 222 have been accounted for since the building collapsed in June.

“The process of making identification has become more difficult as time goes on,” Cava said. “The numbers are fluid and will continue to change.”

The search and recovery mission had “some brief interruptions” due to weather conditions, Cava said. “They can resume their work following pauses as soon as it’s safe to go back, and the weather service guides them.”

The increased death toll follows Tropical Storm Elsa landfall in Florida on Wednesday, with ten more bodies being recovered that day.

Florida officials told families of missing loved ones on Wednesday that the search and rescue mission would turn to search and recovery, saying there is now “zero chance” of survival.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he would not commit to any state action to address concerns about aging buildings following this collapse.

“We obviously want to be able to identify why did this happen,” DeSantis said. “Is this something that was unique to this building? Is it something that was unique to the person that maybe developed it — because obviously there are sister properties? Is it something that buildings of that age, that would have implications beyond that whether southern Florida or the entire state of Florida? I think we need to get those definitive answers.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

ICYMI:

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Brothers#Weather#Condo#Democratic#Republican#Icymi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Fentanyl Dealer Pleads Guilty To Distributing Narcotics Resulting In Death

A Florida woman now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges of causing a persons death by dealing in fentanyl. Kimberly Fleer, 27, Seffner,has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to an individual, causing that individual’s death. Fleer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years, and up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

“Tremendous Work” Florida Teen In Crisis Saved By Deputies After Trying To Jump From Overpass

A huge hats off to law enforcement and fire rescue personnel after saving a teen in crisis on an I-95 overpass. According to a news release, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received calls from multiple bystanders who reported that a juvenile was standing on the outside of the overpass bridge of Palm Coast Parkway and I-95 and threatening to jump.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sabatini Calls For ‘Forensic’ Audit Of Balloting In Major Urban Florida Counties Won By Biden

Citing “significant irregularities” elsewhere, Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini is calling for forensic audits of 2020 election results in major Democratic strongholds throughout Florida. The Clermont Republican wants audits of balloting in Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange and Palm Beach counties in order “to help ensure voter confidence.” Democrat Joe Biden...
PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Ag Commissioner Suspends Licences Of 22 People Involved In Capitol Riot

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Division of Licensing, suspended 22 licenses held by individuals involved in the Jan 6 Capitol riots. The FDACS Division of Licensing administers Florida’s concealed weapon licensing program and oversees Florida’s private investigative, private security, and...
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Some Democratic Mayors Spend Big On Security As They Defund Cops And Restrict Guns

COVID-19 helped expose Democrats whose mantra is rules are for thee and not for me. But violence in the streets of some major American cities is revelatory in its own right. The pro-Second Amendment website BearingArms.com reported on four cities that doled out millions of taxpayer dollars for security details for left-wing, soft-on-crime, defund-the-police politicians.

Comments / 0

Community Policy