Views From The Turnbuckle: Paul Orndorff And The Steady Hands That Built An Empire

When Vince McMahon set out on his quest to conquer the wrestling world, he knew exactly the guy that would help him do it. Hulk Hogan, a staple of the rival AWA, was the perfect figurehead for McMahon's campaign across the wrestling landscape. Hogan had an incredible physique and a unique type of charisma that made it easy for fans at the time to believe in him as the biggest, coolest star in the world; an action hero on par with Rambo, GI Joe or Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hogan was the perfect choice to lead McMahon in the war across the continent.