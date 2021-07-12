Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee pitcher Chad Dallas selected in 2021 MLB Draft

By Jake Nichols
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 17 days ago
Chad Dallas is officially off the board.

The Vols pitcher was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, as the Toronto Blue Jays selected the Texas native with pick No. 121.

This marks Tennessee’s first pick taken off its College World Series team.

In his time in Knoxville, Dallas has racked up the following list of honors:

  • 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Second Team All-American
  • 2021 NCBWA Third Team All-American
  • 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region First Team
  • 2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor

In 2021, Dallas started all 17 of his appearances as a Vol. He also finished with a win-loss record of 11-2 and notched 122 strikeouts with a 4.19 ERA after going 3-0 during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Moreover, Dallas was a reliable starter for Tony Vitello during the Vols’ run to Omaha, and his bespectacled, energetic demeanor earned a “hard-nosed” description from D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

