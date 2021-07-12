Colorado COVID-19 Variants Under Investigation Spike July 2021 Update
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Even after Governor Jared Polis‘s declaration last week that the state of emergency enacted over COVID-19 was officially over, the disease continues to spread and mutate statewide. According to new data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, variants under investigation have more than doubled over the past six days.rockydailynews.com
