‘The Bachelorette’: Will Connor B. or Michael A. Leave in Week 6? ABC Says 5 Men Go Home Tonight on Katie Thurston’s Season

By Connie Liou
 17 days ago
The Bachelorette Season 17 just promised a drama-packed episode for Katie Thurston. In a new promo for week 6, ABC confirmed a whopping five contestants will go home — and yes, the preview teased who might get eliminated. Now, it seems the clues are suggesting Connor Brennan (Connor B.) and Michael Allio (Michael A.) could potentially leave The Bachelorette tonight. Here’s a breakdown of the theories.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

