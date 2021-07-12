Margaret A. “Meg” Munro, formerly of Massena

DELEVAN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Margaret A. “Meg” Munro, of Delevan, NY, formerly of Massena, will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Munro passed peacefully in her sleep Monday, March 4, 2019. Born Nov. 2, 1949, in Endicott, she later moved to Norwood. Meg was a 1969 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk High School, and later went on to attend Massena Business School. After working at several businesses in Massena, including St. Regis Nursing Home as a records clerk, she moved to Delevan to be closer to her son, and worked at Home Care and Hospice of Cattaraugus County. She is survived by her son, Trevor (Kelly) Munro; and many close friends and companions from both the North Country and Western NY. Meg was predeceased by her parents, Donald F. and Margaret L. Munro; a brother, Carlisle Munro; and a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Lloyd Stanford. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Margaret A. “Meg” Munro.