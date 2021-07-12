Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delevan, NY

Margaret A. “Meg” Munro, formerly of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELEVAN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Margaret A. “Meg” Munro, of Delevan, NY, formerly of Massena, will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Munro passed peacefully in her sleep Monday, March 4, 2019. Born Nov. 2, 1949, in Endicott, she later moved to Norwood. Meg was a 1969 graduate of Norwood-Norfolk High School, and later went on to attend Massena Business School. After working at several businesses in Massena, including St. Regis Nursing Home as a records clerk, she moved to Delevan to be closer to her son, and worked at Home Care and Hospice of Cattaraugus County. She is survived by her son, Trevor (Kelly) Munro; and many close friends and companions from both the North Country and Western NY. Meg was predeceased by her parents, Donald F. and Margaret L. Munro; a brother, Carlisle Munro; and a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Lloyd Stanford. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Margaret A. “Meg” Munro.

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Massena, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Norwood, NY
State
New York State
City
Endicott, NY
City
Carlisle, NY
City
Delevan, NY
City
Norfolk, NY
Massena, NY
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Ny#Hospice#Wwny#The Buck Funeral Home#Massena Business School#St Regis Nursing Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.

Comments / 0

Community Policy