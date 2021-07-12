Cancel
Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Comedy Ordered to Series at Showtime

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'I Love This for You' was co-created by Bayer and 'SNL's' Jeremy Beiler. Cybill Shepherd, who was set to co-star in the series, is no longer involved and her role will be recast. Share this article on Facebook. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional...

