Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Comedy Ordered to Series at Showtime

Patricia Heaton is attached to star in and executive produce a new comedy project at Fox, Variety has confirmed. The new multi-camera project has received a script-to-series commitment at the broadcaster. No writer is currently attached. Along with Heaton, David Hunt will executive produce under their FourBoys Entertainment banner. Adam Griffin will also executive produce along with Aaron Kaplan and Michael Lohmann for Kapital Entertainment. Fox Entertainment and Kapital will produce. Jessie Abbott will be the executive in charge for Kapital. Plot details are scarce on the series, but it would be shot entirely in Nashville. Heaton currently splits her time between Nashville...