Under-vaccinated hotspots fuel 60 percent increase in US COVID-19 cases
While new cases are on the rise in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidance for K-12 schools to fully reopen in the fall. Citing the now-nationally-dominant Delta variant, Pfizer has announced plans to pursue boosters and a new Delta-specific vaccine. A new intranasal vaccine is in development, a COVID-19 state of emergency has been declared in Tokyo, and researchers are keeping their eye on yet another variant. Here’s what’s new this week.www.popsci.com
