Buttonwood Park Zoo Welcomes First Baby Sloth Born at Zoo

A human pregnancy is approximately 40 weeks, or nine months long. If you thought that seemed like forever and a day, the gestational period for a sloth is about 11 and a half months. That’s how long Sandy, Buttonwood Park Zoo’s very own female Hoffman’s two-toed sloth had to wait to meet her firstborn baby. This little one arrived on Tuesday, June 22. The 12-year-old sloth welcomed the baby with 20-year-old Bernardo, the male Hoffman’s two-toed sloth. According to Buttonwood Park Zoo, this is the first sloth born at BPZoo in its 127-year history.