Sean "Diddy" Combs And Bishop T.D. Jakes Team Up To Bring Exclusive Sermon Series To REVOLT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Bishop T.D. Jakes announced that they have collaborated to bring the exclusive sermon series to REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multi-media platform. The new weekly show, Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes , will feature evangelistic sermons and conversations, broadcasted from The Potter's House Church in Dallas.

Kingdom Culture's weekly Sunday service will feature topics such as vision, leadership, growth, power, love and more, allowing Bishop Jakes to reach mass audiences through REVOLT. Jakes' powerful words of inspiration have reached millions of people from all socioeconomic backgrounds, races, nationalities, and creeds. With the addition of this show, the platform aims to amplify the sermons, garnering attention from hip-hop and culture fans nationwide.

"This partnership is monumental for REVOLT, expanding into the faith space to create a program that will inspire millions around the world to have hope and walk in their power," said Sean "Diddy" Combs, Chairman of REVOLT. "Bishop Jakes is one of the most transformational leaders of our time who has made a profound impact on my life, so we're honored for him to join the REVOLT family and use his gift to empower the culture."

To kick off this partnership, Combs and Jakes sat down to discuss, faith, culture, social justice and hip-hop.

Kingdom Culture will also re-broadcast the special forums, master class conversations and international dialogues Bishop Jakes and The Potter's House often host throughout the year with some of the world's most respected public figures. The gravity and power of T.D. Jakes' voice and influence extends to business, entertainment, politics and global humanitarian work, which are expected to be, included in forthcoming Kingdom Culture episodes.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with REVOLT, as it is a great opportunity to further expand our reach to a younger generation. In the last year or two, many young people have been adversely affected by a mix of economic woes and a pandemic both here in the United States and around the world," remarked Jakes. "I am looking forward to an alliance that engages with this unique audience while also empowering and uplifting them."

REVOLT will air new episodes of Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes on its TV channel every Sunday at 9AM ET.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more. For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

ABOUT THE POTTER'S HOUSE:

Celebrating its 25 th Anniversary beginning July 2021, The Potter's House located in Dallas is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization founded by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of TIME magazine as America's Best Preacher and as one of the nation's 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter's House reaches audiences of more than 22 million online and millions more each week. The Potter's House has five locations: The Potter's House of Dallas, The Potter's House of Fort Worth, The Potter's House of North Dallas, The Potter's House of Denver and The Potter's House OneLA. For more information, visit ThePottersHouse.org or TDJakes.org. Follow Bishop Jakes @BishopJakes on all social platforms.

For all media inquiries, please contact 5WPR at Revolt@5wpr.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sean-diddy-combs-and-bishop-td-jakes-team-up-to-bring-exclusive-sermon-series-to-revolt-301331822.html

SOURCE REVOLT

