1037 Sunset Shores Lane, Climax Springs, Missouri 65324
Peaceful and serene. Sitting on 160' of seawalled coved lakefront with good water depth. Home has been well cared for during their ownership. Consists of 3 large bedrooms, one being a master suite - all facing the lake - 2.5 baths and fully furnished making a great package. Double car garage with lower level that faces the lake, could be used as a workshop, storage or "fun" space. 2 well dock w/lifts, large deck, gentle land and blacktop to the door are great extras.www.lakeexpo.com
Comments / 0