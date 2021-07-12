Schenectady man charged with abusing student on bus

ALBANY – A Schenectady man working as a bus monitor has been charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy. Police said Ynnad White, 31, was charged with six counts of predatory sexual assault against a child after an investigation, police said. Police believe that White had sexual contact with the child between March 1 and June 17 while working for First Student. Police did not provide information about what school or program the child gets transportation to.