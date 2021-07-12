Cancel
The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 2

By Jared Bentley
Johnson City Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weekly Fishin' Report will highlight tips, news, and stories each week to help you do the one thing all fishermen seek to do - catch more fish. Join us each week as we talk to local fishing legends to see what they're doing to improve their game. This week,...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Hobbiescastlecountryradio.com

DWR Southeastern Region Fishing Report

Water is low and conditions are hot. Academy Mill Reservoir is a hike in only. The fishing is good with either dry flies (renegade) or wet flies. Otherwise, green PowerBait and Jake’s lures are working well. (“July 09, 2021”) *Benches Pond:* ★★★. Water is low and conditions are hot. PowerBait...
Hobbiessandiegofishreports.com

San Vicente Reservoir Fishing Report

Bass are biting top waters both early and late and finesse baits during the rest of the day. The panfish bite has been fair on drop shot night crawlers and meal worms in 15’ to 20’ of water in the backs of cuts and coves throughout the lake. Angels have been seeing some of the lakes big blue catfish but there are not reports of any being caught.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama Friday fishing report

From Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports a great mid-summer bass bite in 10 to 14 feet of water. He said his clients are scoring in the mornings with SPRO Frogs and Picasso buzz baits fished over scattered grass on the shallow edges of the channel where there’s scattered grass. After the sun gets up this bite drops off rapidly and most of the action has been coming on Tightline Jigs worked down the drops on areas with scattered grass or shell. He said some fish are also coming on the 48 Stick soft plastic from Missile Baits, as usual; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.
Environmentfairfield-recorder.com

Weather and fish cooperate for great week of fishing

What a nice week of fishing and catching we had as the weather and the fish cooperated all week on RC! We did have a couple of days that we had to burn a bit of gas to find the White Bass but at the end of every trip we had a nice box of fish and on a couple of days we got our limits! Summertime doesn’t yield the nonstop action that you have in the Spring and everyday seems to be a little…
Hobbiesthegazette.com

A fishing week to remember

I could have gone someplace exotic and hired a guide and I would not have had more fun than I did fishing the local rivers earlier this month. From July 7 through 13, a succession of cool, calm, cloudy days, coinciding with low, clear flows in the Wapsipinicon and Maquoketa rivers, made fishing especially productive and pleasurable.
HobbiesSidney Herald

The Peluso Report: Fish Faster on Sakakawea

Fishing on Lake Sakakawea from a guide’s perspective is absolutely unreal! From a tournament angler’s point of view, maybe not so much. What do I mean when I say this? Well, fish 14 to 18 inches are extremely abundant and fairly easy to catch right now, making the lake great for guides, but tougher for those looking for big fish. However, we have mixed in some true giants though. So, it tells me the lake is in great shape for now.
HobbiesLancaster Farming

Fishing Report: Lake Erie walleye bite improved

Jul. 22—Lake Erie (Erie County) Walleye were on fire, stacked in 50-70 feet of water from the Ohio line to North East. A pair of Pittsburgh anglers boated 24 walleye in less than five hours Wednesday while trolling crawler harnesses at 45 feet or near the bottom in 53-58 feet of water about 5 miles northeast of Walnut Creek. They kept 12 fish up to 24 inches long. Guides reported a lot of action and smallmouth bass were caught in 20-40 feet of water. Panfish were taken in the bay, while yellow perch were spotty.
Saint Johns County, FLSt. Augustine Record

ST. JOHNS COUNTY FISHING REPORT: Rain, heat slow fishing down

Generally speaking, it's been a little tough in the freshwater this week. Give the hot weather and hard rains their due, but the fish just can't seem to get settled down. Redfish reports are starting to come in from just north of Green Cove Springs so they should come farther south over the next few weeks. The best report this week came from the Marker 18 area of the river near Green Cove, where really good numbers of croakers were caught and the fish are good sized.
Lake View, IAthegraphic-advocate.com

Latest fishing report: Bass fishing remains from fair to good

LAKE VIEW – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources had released its latest fishing report for area lakes, including Black Hawk Lake and Swan Lake of Carroll County, for the week of July 22 to July 29. Water temperatures are in the 80s in most district lakes. This weekly fishing...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Shark Week and COVID walk into an Alabama fishing rodeo

This is an opinion cartoon. It’s Shark Week, the Delta variant is surging in Alabama (the most COVID defiant, least vaccinated state in the country) and the 2021 Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo - canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic - is going full steam ahead this weekend with unbridled, pent up enthusiasm and coolers full of beer. Hail to the yeah!
Billings, MTMontana Standard

Fishing report: Walleye biting at several area reservoirs

BILLINGS — Walleye are active at several reservoirs across the region. Walleye fishing is good at reservoirs such as Canyon Ferry and Hauser and in the Big Dry Arm at Fort Peck. In other developments, there have been reports of some chinook salmon being caught at Fort Peck down the...
sandiegofishreports.com

Thursday Report

We're continuing to see good Yellowtail counts offshore right now with some Dorado and Yellowfin still in the mix. The Tribute returned this morning from an 1.5 Day trip with 150(limits) Yellowtail, 4 Dorado for their 30 anglers. Our New Seaforth Half Day trips have also had some recent success with the Yellowtail as well with two lucky anglers going home with some Yellowtail following today's PM Half Day. We still have plenty of availability throughout this week on our Half Day trips and some spots remaining on our 1 Day trips on the Aztec and Full Day Trips on the Sea Watch. Don't miss out while we're waiting for the Bluefin action to pick back up!
Hobbiescarolinasportsman.com

NC summertime saltwater fishing report

The current fishing report is a big mixed bag of species. As July comes to a close, the summer heat hasn’t put a damper on the fishing report along North Carolina’s coast. It’s been a big mixed bag for anglers from the Outer Banks to Sunset Beach. Nags Head. The...
Hobbiesbristownews.com

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report

Ft. Gibson: July 12. Elevation above normal, water 78.Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure. White bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad and slabs in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and shrimp along flats, main lake, points and river channel. Flooded conditions continue to persist but the lake level is dropping slowly. Anglers should concentrate on areas where bait fish will congregate to find the fish. Falling water levels can be very challenging to fish. The most successful angers during these conditions usually factor in how currents can make a difference. Vessel operators should continue to be cautious as underwater hazards exist. At the time of this report, most public access locations and boat ramps are beginning to open back up.
Chetek, WIchetekalert.com

Weekly winner of fishing photo contest

This week’s winner of Chetek’s 2021 Catch-and-Release Fishing Photo Contest is Rylin Dunnam, 12-year-old granddaughter of Chetek residents Brent and Deb Atchison, who caught and released this young sunfish last week while fishing from her grandparents dock on Lake Chetek. Dunnam, who is from Murfreesboro, Tenn., was fishing with worms purchased from Rod & Gun Sport Shop. She will be awarded a $20 gift card, courtesy of Gilligans/Skippers.
Astronomymidfloridanewspapers.com

Full moon fishing week has arrived

The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of July gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the second best fishing week of the month and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy sunset fishing today and Monday during the overhead moon but beginning Tuesday the midmorning to solar noon period will becomes the major feeding period of the day.
