The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 2

We're continuing to see good Yellowtail counts offshore right now with some Dorado and Yellowfin still in the mix. The Tribute returned this morning from an 1.5 Day trip with 150(limits) Yellowtail, 4 Dorado for their 30 anglers. Our New Seaforth Half Day trips have also had some recent success with the Yellowtail as well with two lucky anglers going home with some Yellowtail following today's PM Half Day. We still have plenty of availability throughout this week on our Half Day trips and some spots remaining on our 1 Day trips on the Aztec and Full Day Trips on the Sea Watch. Don't miss out while we're waiting for the Bluefin action to pick back up!