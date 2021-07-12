Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Marcus Rashford Breaks Silence Following Euros Defeat With Emotional Apology For Missing Penalty

By Harrison Williams
Posted by 
UNILAD
UNILAD
 17 days ago

Marcus Rashford has broken his silence following England’s loss to Italy in the Euro Cup final. The England forward was brought on in the last two minutes of extra time during the Euro Cup final and subsequently missed a penalty kick that ultimately led to England’s devastating loss. After the match, an outpouring of racist abuse was directed at Rashford, as well as fellow England players Saka and Sterling.

www.unilad.co.uk

Comments / 0

UNILAD

UNILAD

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest News, Entertainment Stories And Viral Videos

 https://www.unilad.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Italy#Penalty Kick#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyThe Independent

Young Manchester United fan backs Marcus Rashford after racist abuse

A young boy from Manchester spoke out in support of Marcus Rashford as crowds gathered to take the knee in front of his mural in Withington. “Marcus Rashford does not deserve these racist chats on social media. White people need to respect the players that missed the penalties and they need to respect Marcus Rashford as well,” Jaylen Waite, 10, said to applause.
Societykentlive.news

Police say graffiti on Marcus Rashford mural was not racist

Police have said they do not think that abusive graffiti on a mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford was of a racial nature. Officers are keeping an open mind over the motive for defacing the artwork in Withington, Manchester, following England’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford's injury lay-off until October is a big blow for Man United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to avoid another slow start... but with Jadon Sancho coming in and Paul Pogba looking sharp from Euro 2020, now it's time to prove they can cope

The news that Marcus Rashford will be sidelined until the end of October for surgery on a shoulder injury comes as a hefty blow for Manchester United. The 23-year-old has played through the pain barrier for club and country England for so long but the procedure can't be put off any longer.
Premier LeagueBBC

Marcus Rashford mural notes to come down as heavy rain forecast

Thousands of messages left on the Marcus Rashford mural in Manchester are to be removed for safekeeping ahead of heavy rains forecast for the weekend. The heartfelt notes were left on the wall in Withington in a show of solidarity after it was vandalised following England's Euro 2020 exit. They...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man United star Marcus Rashford’s mural destroyed yet again

One of the after effects of Marcus Rashford missing his Euro 2020 final penalty for England against Italy was the disgusting abuse written on his mural in Wythenshawe, and just a couple of weeks later, it has been destroyed again. Rashford, along with Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, fluffed their...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Manchester United offer injury update on Marcus Rashford

It all still seems a bit up in the air on the injury front. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued an update on Marcus Rashford’s injury, and it has created more questions than answers. Speaking after Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Derby County on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer was asked about Rashford,...
SocietyBBC

Marcus Rashford defends charity deals over profit claims

Footballer Marcus Rashford has defended his off-field partnerships amid claims he has profited by campaigning. The Manchester United and England forward tweeted he had heard political magazine The Spectator was due to publish a story about him getting an income from the partnerships. The 23-year-old has backed child food poverty...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho take a private jet to green-list Turks and Caicos after both spoke out over the vile racist abuse they received after their England Euro final penalty misses

England footballers Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have jetted out on holiday together as the duo look to rest and recharge following the racist abuse directed at them during Euro 2020. The two forwards are set to become team-mates together at Manchester United, after Sancho underwent his medical at Carrington...
UEFASB Nation

Marcus Rashford to make decision on surgery soon

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has taken more time to consider having surgery on his shoulder ahead of the new season, and will decide this week whether he will undergo the operation or not. Despite reports a few weeks ago indicating Marcus Rashford would go under the knife to fix his lingering shoulder problem, the United forward has yet to make a decision on the matter. He is now set to return to Carrington and speak with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before making a decision.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tactical Analysis: How can United replace Marcus Rashford?

Marcus Rashford is set to be sidelined for 12 weeks as he finally addresses his longstanding shoulder injury this summer which will likely keep him out until after the October international break. On that timeline Rashford will likely miss around seven or eight Premier League matches and possibly half of the Champions League group stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy