Marcus Rashford Breaks Silence Following Euros Defeat With Emotional Apology For Missing Penalty

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has taken more time to consider having surgery on his shoulder ahead of the new season, and will decide this week whether he will undergo the operation or not. Despite reports a few weeks ago indicating Marcus Rashford would go under the knife to fix his lingering shoulder problem, the United forward has yet to make a decision on the matter. He is now set to return to Carrington and speak with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before making a decision.