Neversecond™ Is Chosen By EF Education - NIPPO Pro Cycling For Tour De France Fueling

 17 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, upstart nutrition brand Neversecond ™ announces they have been chosen by EF Education - NIPPO Pro Cycling to provide sport science coaching and science-based nutritional products to their eight-rider team tackling the three-week Tour de France. Beginning in late 2020, EF Education - NIPPO riders worked with the team at Neversecond ™ on the development of the cutting-edge protocols and nutrition that the team is relying on this season. The Neversecond ™ gels and drink mixes used by EF Education - NIPPO in the Tour de France will be available in the coming weeks exclusively at never2.com.

"The eight riders we have in the race burn up to 7,500 calories per-day," said Jonathan Vaughters, founder and CEO of EF Pro Cycling. "That makes fueling the most important task the riders have once the race gets underway. The team at Neversecond™ have taught us new fueling protocols that will help the guys finish every day strong and will ensure that they will be topped off with energy for the following stage. We have already had fantastic success this season and it is due in part to the close partnership we have with Neversecond ™."

Neversecond ™ was co-founded by lifelong endurance runner and successful entrepreneur, Bill Armstrong and Asker Jeukendrup, Ph.D., one of the world's leading scientific authorities on sports nutrition. Jeukendrup has worked with countless world-class athletes including runner Haile Gebrselassie and Chrissie Wellington. Jeukendrup works, amongst others, with Team Jumbo-Visma and the Dutch Olympic team.

Using decades of clinical research and testing, Jeukendrup and the Neversecond ™ team have developed a system of nutrition products that work together and include everything athletes need to succeed without fillers or other unnecessary ingredients. To help prove and refine their products, Neversecond ™ built a partnership with the EF Education - NIPPO Pro Cycling team.

"To have a UCI WorldTour team select your nutrition and sports science support to fuel their Tour de France efforts is flattering. To see that our science and products are having a real effect on their performance is incredibly satisfying," said Neversecond ™ CEO Bill Armstrong. "We believe the results speak for themselves and we look forward to hearing from all kinds of athletes who are setting new PR's thanks to our protocol and products."

Beginning in mid-July, Neversecond ™ will sell their C30 Energy Gel, C30+ Energy Gel with Caffeine and C30 Sports Drink on Never2.com. More products will follow soon. Neversecond ™ will also be featured on sports nutrition retailer thefeed.com.

Learn more about Neversecond at Never2.com.

Media Contact Janette Sherman janette@truecommunications.com Media kit here

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neversecond-is-chosen-by-ef-education---nippo-pro-cycling-for-tour-de-france-fueling-301331823.html

SOURCE Neversecond

