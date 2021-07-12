Cancel
Global Process Analyzer Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

By PR Newswire
DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global t market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Process analyzers are electronic tools used for the examination of various industrial processes. They primarily determine the chemical composition and physical properties of substances to enable process optimization and asset protection. They also analyze the liquid and gaseous content in a product at the time of manufacturing. The liquid analyzers are used for monitoring process chemistry including fluid quality, whereas the gas analyzers monitor industrial, natural and process gas streams. They can also withstand harsh environments and extreme climatic conditions. Owing to these benefits, process analyzers find extensive application across oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries.The growing oil and gas industry represent one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a growing need for wastewater treatment plants since the industrial wastewater is characterized by high concentrations of salts, particles and toxic chemicals, which are harmful to the environment. The increasing water shortage is catalyzing the need for the treatment and disposal of wastewater, which is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly adopting analyzers to constantly monitor production processes for optimizing the usage of resources and reducing the amount of waste generated. Manual inspection techniques are rapidly being replaced to reduce losses caused by human errors and, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Similarly, the adoption of process analysis tools by the pharmaceutical industry is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid automation of industrial processes, coupled with the favorable government policies to ensure better production and quality of industrial products, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global process analyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, AMETEK Process Instruments, Cemtrex Inc., Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser AG, GE Analytical Instruments, Hach Lange GmbH, Honeywell, Mettler Toledo, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies International Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global process analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global process analyzer industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global process analyzer market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global process analyzer industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global process analyzer industry?
  • What is the structure of the global process analyzer industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global process analyzer industry?

