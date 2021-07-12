Cancel
Retailers Partner With Boys & Girls Clubs Of America To Ensure Kids And Teens Head Back To School Better Than Ever

ATLANTA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in partnership with more than 25 retailers nationwide, Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched its 2021 Back to School cause campaign to help kids and teens head back to school feeling better than ever. After a period like no other, kids and parents have never been more ready for Back to School. As one of the leaders in youth development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to do whatever it takes to make this year better than ever for youth across the country. Boys & Girls Clubs are there for kids after school to support homework and academics while providing positive mentorship and exposing them to new opportunities to help kids and teens reach their full potential.

"After more than a year of disrupted learning, Boys & Girls Clubs are continuing to play a vital role as youth and communities move forward, establish new norms and create access and opportunities for young people to thrive," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Whether kids and teens are returning to days of virtual or in-person learning, Boys & Girls Clubs remain committed to keeping young people on track through academics, impact programs, meals and services and most importantly fun."

Throughout the Back2School promotion, corporate partners are supporting Club youth by donating school supplies, encouraging their employees to volunteer with local Clubs and engaging the public to participate in the cause campaign.

Banfield Pet Hospital, The Coca-Cola Company, Comcast NBCUniversal, Instacart, Kohl's Cares, Lenovo Foundation, Panda Express, and UScellular are some of the Back2School partners of Boys & Girls Clubs of America that are raising awareness of the needs facing kids and helping ensure that they have all the right school tools for a successful educational experience.

In addition, the following Back2School partners are offering ways customers can get involved by participating in the following partner programs:

adidasBeginning July 15, adidas stores will invite customers to round-up or donate to support Boys & Girls Clubs.

Buffalo Wild WingsGive the gift of Buffalo Wild Wings' signature sauce or dry seasonings. One dollar from every bottle sold supports local youth sports through programs like Boys & Girls Clubs of America's ALL STARS program.

Cox CommunicationsKicking off back-to-school season, Kelley Blue Book, Cox Communications and CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) are collaborating to help nonprofits make a difference in local communities. For the month of August, consumers with a vehicle past its prime can help turn their used vehicle into charitable funds that will provide technology and devices to Innovation Labs within Boys & Girls Clubs to help kids get on the road to a great future. In partnership with CARS, on Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, consumers can choose to donate almost any type of vehicle to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, from cars and trucks to boats, RVs and more. Donating a vehicle is easy, the pick-up is free, and your gift is tax-deductible. To donate, visit https://www.kbb.com/donate-your-car/.

CVS HealthCVS Pharmacy is hosting a back-to-school cause marketing campaign from August 1 through August 28, online and at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. CVS Health will donate $1 for every purchase of select P&G brands including Crest, Oral B, Old Spice, Secret, Olay, Always, Tampax, Gillette, Venus, Head & Shoulders, and Pantene to Boys & Girls Clubs, up to $300,000 to help kids in need go back to school with confidence.

DisneyBoys & Girls Clubs of America is helping Disney in their search for people whose good deeds spark everyday magic and make a difference in their community. From June 22 to October 1, you can nominate any person who inspires you for the Disney Magic Makers contest at www.disneymagicmakers.com.

Family DollarFrom July 22 through September 6, join Family Dollar customers in supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America this Back-to-School season by donating $1, $2 and $3 at store registers.

Forever 21Between July 15 - September 8, Forever 21 will donate $1 to BGCA for every graphic tee purchased, and will also invite customers to round up their purchases at checkout www.Forever21.com

Kids Foot LockerKids Foot Locker is empowering Great Futures as it hosts a nationwide donation program in-store where customers can donate $1, $3, $5 or $10 at check-out to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America from July 25 - September 4.

Leslie'sStarting this summer through October 31, Leslie's will invite customers to make a donation at the register to help keep communities safe in and around water and support water safety education.

MichaelsFrom August 1 until August 28, Michaels customers will help kids and teens in their community create great futures by directly supporting their local Boys & Girls Clubs through the purchase of supply-filled pencil boxes.

MicrosoftMicrosoft Rewards will be supporting BGCA Back2School through their Give with Bing program. Supporters can sign up here and Microsoft Bing searches on their computers or Bing phone app will be automatically donated. To get started, join Microsoft Rewards and make sure BGCA is selected as your non-profit partner.

Murphy USAMurphy USA and BGCA are maximizing the potential of kids in your local community. From August 4 - November 2, Murphy USA will ask customers to roundup or donate $1, $5, or $10 to support Boys & Girls Clubs.

Old NavyVisit any Old Navy store from August 6 - August 12 to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs in support of workforce readiness and job opportunities for teens. Customers who donate $5 or more in-store will receive a $5 instant discount off their $35 purchase. Customers who shop online in the US can also support Boys & Girls Clubs by selecting the "donate at checkout" option.

Perfect World EntertainmentFrom August 5 - August 13, Perfect World Entertainment will donate proceeds from sales of two product bundles of merchandise from the video game Neverwinter, on Groupees.com

Planet FitnessFrom September 1 - October 15, Planet Fitness will invite members to donate $1, $3 and $5 to support pro-kindness, anti-bullying programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of America as part of the Judgement Free Generation® initiative.

Ross StoresThis summer, Ross Stores is helping local kids learn. From July 31 to August 22, Ross Stores will hold its seventh annual fundraiser to benefit BGCA and invite customers to make a donation at the register. The funds raised will support Power Hour, BGCA's after-school homework help and learning program, of which Ross is a national sponsor. Over the lifetime of its partnership, Ross Stores and the Ross Stores Foundation have been responsible for donations of $20 million in support of BGCA Clubs.

Shoe CarnivalVisit your local Shoe Carnival through August 31 and round up your purchase to the nearest dollar to support Boys & Girls Clubs.

VerizonUpFrom August 1 to August 31, VerizonUp loyalty members can activate a donation from Verizon of $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For more information about ways to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Back2School campaign, click here.

About Boys & Girls Club of AmericaFor 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retailers-partner-with-boys--girls-clubs-of-america-to-ensure-kids-and-teens-head-back-to-school-better-than-ever-301331843.html

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

