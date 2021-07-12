Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Junction City, KS

Brigade completes sweep of Baldwin with blowout win

By Tim Everson Junction City Union
Junction City Daily Union
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Junction City Brigade players came into Saturday night’s final game of their series with a sweep on their mind. After strong 10-6 and 7-2 wins over Baldwin City on Thursday and Friday, the motivation behind closing the series out had just a little more to it. “We knew going...

www.junctioncityunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Baldwin City, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junction City Brigade#Ab#Plains League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Odessa, TXcbs7.com

Warbirds advance to championship game with blowout win

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Warbirds defeated the Arlington Longhorns 70-6 on Saturday to advance to the Lone Star Series Championship Game. The championship game is against Amarillo at 7 p.m. on Saturday July 19 at the Ector County Coliseum. Watch the video above for highlights from Saturday’s...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

2021 Miss Kansas grew up dreaming, ended up drumming to win

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Miss Kansas 2021 Taylor Clark was crowned last weekend in Pratt. For her, it was really a culmination of years of dreaming about winning the title. "I am still absolutely on cloud nine, it doesn't quite seem real yet," Clark said. "This was my first time competing at Miss Kansas as a candidate, but, I grew up in St. John, which is about 25 miles north of Pratt and so I grew up involved with the Miss Kansas organization because we were so close and my family has a lot of ties to Pratt, so when I was five, in 2005, was the first year of the Sunflower Princess program, or now it's called the Sunflower Mentoring program. I got to go and be mentored by the contestants and it was just a really fun time for me to get to go on stage and see everyone do their talents and talk about community service, so from that point on, I just knew I wanted to stay involved and compete someday."
Sumter, SCfortmillprepsports.com

Post 43 wins blowout behind Ashworth, Ross four RBI game

SUMTER – The Fort Mill Post 43 Junior American Legion team moved on to the third round of the state tournament at Riley Park in Sumter with a 13-1 win over North Augusta Sunday night. Post 43 opened the game up with a five run first inning and added a...
Junction City, KSJunction City Daily Union

Brigade's Essig shines in West All-Star win

Saturday marked a fun day out at Rathert Field as the Mid-Plains League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby were both held in Junction City. After a fan autograph section, the derby was held. The field consisted of Junction City’s Garrett Redden and Casey Steward along with Baldwin City’s Trey McClelland and Tucker Flory, Lawrence’s Patryk Hernandez and Topeka’s Noah Buss.
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Marinette shred Red Wave to complete sweep

MENOMINEE — Marinette Legion Post 39 and the Menominee Red Wave baseball teams met for the second time this season Tuesday. In the first meeting, on the Fourth of July, Post 39 edged the Red Wave, 2-0. This second meeting between the M&M Rivals took place at Spies Field in Menominee and ended with Marinette’s offense matching its high-level defense by propelling Post 39 to a decisive 9-0 victory and completing the season sweep for Marinette.
Lincoln County, NClincolntimesnews.com

Post 100 completes sweep of Lincoln County Cardinals

Noah Ingle’s walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Cherryville Post 100 a 12-2 victory and a three-game sweep of Lincoln County Post 455 Sunday night at Fraley Field in Cherryville. The second-round series win puts Post 100 in the Area IV semifinals beginning tonight at 7...
BaseballTimes Union

ValleyCats win home run derby to complete doubleheader sweep

TROY – Tri-City ValleyCats manager Pete Incaviglia knew he had the right man coming to the plate to win a home run derby on Thursday. Willy Garcia belted the fourth pitch he saw over the left-field bullpen to give the ValleyCats a 2-1 victory in a home run derby in Game 2 of a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Wild Things before a crowd of 2,102 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
MLBFrankfort Times

Candelario, Tigers complete sweep of Twins with 7-0 win

DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as the Detroit Tigers finished a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 7-0 win on Sunday. The game was the seventh in a row between the teams. Minnesota swept a four-game series at...
Motorsportspresspublications.com

D.J. Foos completes sweep on Baumann Auto Night

D.J. Foos swept the weekend for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group, holding off a charging Craig Mintz to score the victory Saturday at Fremont Speedway after taking the win the previous night at Attica Raceway Park.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Rebels complete season sweep over Cardinals

The Helenville Rebels completed a season sweep over the Watertown Cardinals with a 14-6 win at Washington Park on Sunday. Dante Heard was 4-for-4 and Casey Palm added three hits for Helenville. Josh Schoonover pitched five innings and earned the decision. Jason Fry finished up in relief. Malachi Roeseler had...
MLBMLB

Detroit completes sweep in 7th straight win

DETROIT -- The last time the Tigers had a perfect homestand of at least seven games, Jim Leyland was managing them to their third straight American League Central title. That was in 2013. The last time Detroit won seven in a row at any point in a season, it was...
MLBPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Majors win in a 18-4 blowout over Series hosts

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Majors scored ten runs in the third inning, including a three-run homer by Carson Benge to run away with an 18-4 win in their first game of pool play at the Connie Mack World Series on Friday, July 23. The game ended by run rule when...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Chris Paddack: Shaky in blowout win

Paddack (5-6) picked up the win Friday versus Washington. He allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in five innings. All Paddack had to do Friday was complete five innings to earn the win, as the Padres supported him with a franchise-best 24 runs in the contest. While it was far from a strong outing for the right-hander, he was able to get in the win column for the first time since June 18. He's struggled to a 5.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 83:19 K:BB through 82 innings overall. Paddack lines up for a road start in Atlanta next week.
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Bucketneers score another blowout win in TBT

In 2018, Desonta Bradford was the player of the year in the Southern Conference. On Monday he was the player of the day in The Basketball Tournament. Bradford scored 30 points as a group of East Tennessee State alumni earned another blowout victory in TBT, beating Armored Athlete 79-60 in the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tigers complete sweep of Rangers, win matinee 7-5

Eric Haase hit a three-run home run and Victor Reyes drove in two runs as the Detroit Tigers won 7-5 to complete a four-game sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers have won seven in a row to start the second half. Detroit outscored Texas 29-8...
MLBarcamax.com

Diamondbacks use late homers to complete sweep of Pirates

PHOENIX — This was supposed to be a series where the Pirates could gain some traction, especially coming off a weekend where they won two of three against the Mets. Facing the worst-in-baseball Diamondbacks, the only National League club with a worse run differential, Pittsburgh had a chance to string two quality series together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy