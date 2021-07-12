Global Gaskets And Seals Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

Cancel
DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaskets and Seals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaskets and seals market reached a value of US$ 57.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Gaskets and seals are mechanical fixtures that are used to prevent leakage of fluid between two components and admission of debris in engines. Gaskets act as a static seal between two non-mobile flat flanges. They are manufactured using materials that can handle high rates of compression such as rubber, nitrite, graphite and neoprene. On the other hand, seals are placed to prevent leakages from two moving parts such as shafts, pumps and engine components. They are usually flat and round and manufactured with an inner rubber surface and an outer metal ring. They are primarily used to seal the hydraulic line to prevent leakage from the shaft end. Both gaskets and seals offer high flexibility, reliability, strength and resistance to extreme heat.The thriving automotive industry, along with the increasing product utilization in the plumbing and construction sector, represent the key factors driving the market growth. Owing to rising industrialization and rapid urbanization across the globe, there is a significant increase in the number of manufacturing plants and factories that use gaskets and seals. The automotive industry extensively utilizes the products to avoid the leakage or spillage of fluids and gases. Furthermore, gaskets are used in engines to maintain pressure and prevent contaminated particles from permeating, whereas seals are used as shock absorbers. They can also sustain extreme pressures, compressive loads and temperature variations due to which they are used in various sealing machines and equipment in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, the growth of the e-commerce platform that provides direct and third-party operated distribution channels to the manufacturers is also contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB SKF, Dana Incorporated, ElringKlinger, Flowserve, Trelleborg, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Federal-Mogul, Smiths Group, BRUSS Sealing Systems, Cooper Standard Holding, Garlock Sealing Technologies, Daetwyler Holding, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global gaskets and seals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global gaskets and seals industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gaskets and seals industry?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gaskets and seals industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gaskets and seals industry?
  • What is the structure of the global gaskets and seals industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global gaskets and seals industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Gaskets and Seals Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Material5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Gaskets6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type6.1.2.1 Metallic Gasket6.1.2.2 Rubber Gasket6.1.2.3 Cork Gasket6.1.2.4 Non-Asbestos Gasket6.1.2.5 Spiral Wound Gasket6.1.2.6 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Seals6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type6.2.2.1 Shaft Seals6.2.2.2 Molded Seals6.2.2.3 Motor Vehicle Body Seals6.2.2.4 Others6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material7.1 Fiber7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Graphite7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 PTFE7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Rubber7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Silicones7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Automotive8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Industrial Machinery8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Electrical and Electronics8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Marine & Rail8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Aerospace8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Oil & Gas8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Chemicals & Petrochemicals8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast8.8 Others8.8.1 Market Trends8.8.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-Use9.1 OEM9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Aftermarket9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 Asia Pacific10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 North America10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 AB SKF14.3.2 Dana Incorporated14.3.3 ElringKlinger14.3.4 Flowserve14.3.5 Trelleborg14.3.6 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies14.3.7 Federal-Mogul14.3.8 Smiths Group14.3.9 BRUSS Sealing Systems 14.3.10 Cooper Standard Holding 14.3.11 Garlock Sealing Technologies 14.3.12 Daetwyler Holding

