Four Fairfield County lifeguards are being honored for their efforts in attempting to save a drowning man who was thrown into the water from an overturned canoe. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 10, when land and marine units from the Stamford Fire Department, Stamford Police Department, and Stamford Emergency Medical Services responded to Long Island Sound, near the east side of Shippan Point for a report of an overturned canoe with people in the water, said Captain Philip Hayes.