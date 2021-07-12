ROAN MOUNTAIN - Roger Dale “Murph” Winters, age 71, of Roan Mountain, TN passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Hillview Health Center. He was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late Ralph Winters. Roger was employed with Snap On Tools for over 34 years and a member of Fountain of Life Church. He enjoyed motorcycles and spending time with his family. Mr. Winters was a 1968 graduate of Cloudland High School. He played football and baseball at Cloudland. He was an all Watauga conference center for the 1967 Cloudland football team. He played football at Lees-McRae college for one year. He also enjoyed playing softball and he traveled a lot on his motorcycle.