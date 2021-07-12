Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or "the Company") (YMM) - Get Report for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 10, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FTA's apps, Yunmanman and Huochebang, were about to be subjected to a cybersecurity review by the Chinese government. The Chinese government required the Company to suspend new user registration. The Company was directed to complete a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks," and "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities." Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about FTA, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005746/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuits#Ipo#Investors#Advertising#The Schall Law Firm#Fta#The Company Rrb#Company#Complaint#Chinese#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

COIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Coinbase Global, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Coinbase's offering materials for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering") have until September 20, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Coinbase class action lawsuit. The Coinbase class action lawsuit charges Coinbase, certain of its top executives, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Coinbase class action lawsuit ( Ramsey v. Coinbase Global, Inc., No. 21-cv-05634) was commenced on July 22, 2021 in the Northern District of California and is assigned to Judge Vince Chhabria.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages BlueCity Holdings Limited Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In First Filed Federal Securities Class Action - BLCT

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with BlueCity's July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering") of the important September 17, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed federal securities class action.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - REKR; NVMM

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report (NASDAQ: NVMM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Northern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01604, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SRAC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/srac.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PQEFF INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Petroteq Energy Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PQEFF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTC: PQEFF) resulting from allegations that Petroteq may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Petroteq securities you...
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) ("DiDi") that securities lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. F/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited - PLL, PLLL

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Piedmont investors under the federal securities laws.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI INVESTOR UPDATE: ROSEN LAW FIRM PROVIDES INVESTORS UPDATED NEWS ON DIDI CLASS ACTION. DiDi Global Inc. Investors Are Encouraged To Participate In Class Action - DIDI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, provides this update about the securities class action it filed on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) alleging that DiDi went forward with its initial public offering ("IPO") even though Chinese regulators had warned DiDi to delay its IPO and address its regulatory concerns surrounding customer data protection. As a result, soon after DiDi's IPO, China banned DiDi's app from the country's app stores causing its share price to decline.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against CorMedix Inc. And Certain Officers - CRMD

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (CRMD) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-14020, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
LawStreet.Com

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC, SRACW, SRACU) securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Stable Road investors have until September 13, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
San Joaquin County, CASFGate

Labor Law Attorneys Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against R.M. Parks Place, Inc. Alleging Failure to Pay For All Hours Worked

The lawsuit alleges R.M. Parks Place, Inc. violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay employees for all of their time worked. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against R.M. Parks Place, Inc. for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The R.M. Parks Place, Inc. class action lawsuit, Case No. STK-CV-UOE-2021-6050, is currently pending in the San Joaquin County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Westport, CT, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation and led by Co-Chief Executive Officers, David "Tiger" Williams and Jonathan Rowland, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of the common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The units began trading on July 27, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "WRACU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols "WRAC" and "WRACW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Draganfly Announces Pricing Of US$20 Million Public Offering In The United States And Common Shares To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), a drone manufacturer and systems developer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of US$20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment option following the closing date to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares from the Company.
Posted by
TheStreet

RxSight, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to RxSight ® from the offering are expected to be $117.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, RxSight has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,102,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. RxSight's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "RXST." The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ISIGN Media Announces A Proposed Private Placement Of Up To $1.2 Million

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that it intends to complete a non-brokered offering ("Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.2 million. Under the...
Manhattan, NYqueeniesblog.com

Founder of electric-truck startup Nikola charged with fraud, lying to investors

Trevor Milton, the founder of electric-truck startup Nikola, was indicted Thursday on charges of securities fraud for lying to investors about “core aspects” of the business. The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan accused Milton, who resigned as chairman of Nikola in September, with misleading investors, especially amateur investors, about the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 9.5 million shares of the Company's common stock (the "base offering") by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "selling stockholder"). The base offering has been upsized from 8.0 million to 9.5 million shares of Company common stock, which represents approximately 7% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of July 15, 2021. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Business Insider

Poda Announces CDN$15 Million Private Placement With An Institutional Investor

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a private institutional investor for gross proceeds of CDN$15.0 million in a private placement in the United States (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 7,500,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") and 7,500,000 warrants to purchase Common Shares ("Warrants") at a purchase price of CDN$2.00 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at a price of CDN$2.50 for three years from the closing date of the Private Placement.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Prices 7.5M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy