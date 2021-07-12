Cancel
Insights On The Whey Protein Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global whey protein market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Whey accounts for almost 20% of the protein content of cow's milk and is considered beneficial for the human body. It offers numerous health advantages such as building muscles, promoting fat loss, repairing muscle tissues, reducing stress and inflammation, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, preventing diseases and promoting overall health. Some of the factors which are augmenting the demand for whey protein are inflating disposable incomes, rising demand from developing markets and the emerging trend of consuming protein-based drinks. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global whey protein (powder and concentrate) market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Global Whey Protein Market Drivers:Due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and growing health awareness among consumers, people are now joining gyms and fitness centers. As protein supplements are often recommended in these centers, the demand for whey protein is proliferating at a rapid pace.

As whey protein possesses anti-bacterial and anti-hypertensive properties, it finds applications in the food industry for preparing snacks, cereals, chocolates, beverages, infant formula, dairy products and bakery items. With rising global population and changing dietary habits of people, the food industry is experiencing a robust growth, which in turn, is catalyzing the growth of the whey protein market.

Unlike other dairy products, the shelf life of whey protein is comparatively higher owing to which it can last for months while retaining its original properties. In addition to this, as whey protein is generally available in powdered state, it can be easily transported from one place to another. Competitive Landscape:The global whey protein market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality. Some of these key players include:

  • Arla Foods
  • Agropur Inc.
  • Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.
  • Glanbia Plc
  • Kerry Group Plc
  • Milk Specialties Global
  • Leprino Foods Company
  • Carbery
  • Grande Cheese Company
  • Lactalis Group

This report provides a deep insight into the global whey protein industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the whey protein industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global whey protein market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global whey protein market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global whey protein market?
  • What are the major application segments in the global whey protein market?
  • What are the key product types in the global whey protein market?
  • What are the price trends of whey protein?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global whey protein industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global whey protein industry?
  • What is the structure of the global whey protein market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global whey protein market?
  • What are the profit margins in the global whey protein market?
  • What are the key requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • How is whey protein manufactured?
  • What are the various unit operations involved in a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What is the total size of land required for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What are the machinery requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What are the raw material requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What are the packaging requirements for whey protein?
  • What are the transportation requirements for whey protein?
  • What are the utility requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What are the manpower requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What are the capital costs for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What are the operating costs for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What will be the income and expenditures for a whey protein manufacturing plant?
  • What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Whey Protein Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Price Trends5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Raw Material Procurement5.10.2 Manufacturing5.10.3 Marketing5.10.4 Distribution5.10.5 Export5.10.6 End-Use5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Whey Protein Concentrate6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Whey Protein Isolate6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Whey Protein Hydrolysates6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Food and Beverages7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Feed Applications7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 European Union8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 North America8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Oceania8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Eastern Europe8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Structure9.2 Key Players 10 Whey Protein Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Detailed Process Flow10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures11.3 Plant Machinery11.4 Machinery Pictures11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures11.11 Other Capital Investments 12 Loans and Financial Assistance 13 Project Economics13.1 Capital Cost of the Project13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain13.4 Taxation and Depreciation13.5 Income Projections13.6 Expenditure Projections13.7 Financial Analysis13.8 Profit Analysis 14 Key Player Profiles14.1 Arla Foods14.2 Agropur Inc.14.3 Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.14.4 Glanbia Plc14.5 Kerry Group Plc14.6 Milk Specialties Global14.7 Leprino Foods Company14.8 Carbery14.9 Grande Cheese Company14.10 Lactalis Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vn09x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-whey-protein-global-market-to-2026---by-type-application-and-region-301331764.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

