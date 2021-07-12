Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Lonestar Resources US Inc.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lonestar Resources US Inc. ("Lonestar" or the "Company") (OTC: LONE) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn") (PVAC) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn stock for each Lonestar share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $11.74 based upon Penn's July 9, 2021 closing price of $23.02.

If you own Lonestar shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Lonestar's board acted in the best interest of Lonestar's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Penn, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Lonestar's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-lonestar-resources-us-inc-301331752.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Insider Trading#Penn Virginia Corporation#Weisslaw Llp#The Company#Lone#Company#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, QADA, SNR, SWN, SHSP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

COIN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Coinbase Global, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Coinbase's offering materials for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering") have until September 20, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Coinbase class action lawsuit. The Coinbase class action lawsuit charges Coinbase, certain of its top executives, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Coinbase class action lawsuit ( Ramsey v. Coinbase Global, Inc., No. 21-cv-05634) was commenced on July 22, 2021 in the Northern District of California and is assigned to Judge Vince Chhabria.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Westport, CT, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation and led by Co-Chief Executive Officers, David "Tiger" Williams and Jonathan Rowland, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of the common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The units began trading on July 27, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "WRACU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols "WRAC" and "WRACW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (DIDI) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kimbell Royalty Partners Launching Corporate-Sponsored SPAC: Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Corporation

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2021, Kimbell Tiger Acquisition Corporation ("TGR" or the "Company"), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company and a subsidiary of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP ("Kimbell"), filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its units. TGR may pursue a business combination in any industry; however, TGR intends to search for a target in the energy and natural resources industry in North America.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

SUNCREST BANK INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Suncrest Bank - SBKK

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Suncrest Bank (OTC: SBKK) to CVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CVBF). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Suncrest will receive only 0.6970 shares of CVB and $2.69 per share in cash for each share of Suncrest that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RxSight, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to RxSight ® from the offering are expected to be $117.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, RxSight has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,102,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. RxSight's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "RXST." The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bursor & Fisher, P.A. Announces That Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit - SRAC, SRACW, SRACU

Bursor & Fisher P.A., a consumer rights litigation firm, announces that class action lawsuits have been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) on behalf of investors who held the securities during the period between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The Stable Road class action lawsuits charge Stable Road, its sponsor SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, and certain of its executives, along with Momentus Inc. and its former CEO, with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Two Stable Road class action lawsuits are currently pending in the Central District of California ( Jensen v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05744, assigned to Judge John F. Walter, and Hall v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05943).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Draganfly Announces Pricing Of US$20 Million Public Offering In The United States And Common Shares To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), a drone manufacturer and systems developer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of US$20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment option following the closing date to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares from the Company.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Secondary Offering Of Common Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 9.5 million shares of the Company's common stock (the "base offering") by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "selling stockholder"). The base offering has been upsized from 8.0 million to 9.5 million shares of Company common stock, which represents approximately 7% of the Company's outstanding common stock as of July 15, 2021. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Hospitality Companies | View Company Insights For 100 Hospitality Product Manufacturers And Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 100+ company profiles for the hospitality product manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of hospitality-related products (such as furniture, lighting, bedding, etc.). Companies which provide various hospitality services are also included in the category.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) - Get Report between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CorMedix is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the U.S. and internationally. CorMedix's lead product candidate is DefenCath, a novel antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous catheter-related bloodstream infections ("CRBSIs").
BusinessBusiness Wire

Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders – ISBC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is fair to Investors shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Investors shareholders will receive 0.297 of a share of Citizens common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share of Investors they own. Upon closing, former Investors shareholders will collectively own approximately 14% of the combined company.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - REKR; NVMM

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report (NASDAQ: NVMM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Northern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01604, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Alerts Consumers To Class Action Litigation Against Lemonade, Inc. (LMND)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of class action litigation against Lemonade, Inc. ("Lemonade") (LMND) - Get Report, alleging violations of consumer privacy protection laws. If you are a Lemonade customer and have submitted a video to Lemonade as part of making an insurance claim, you are encouraged to contact Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. - MGTA

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Magenta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MGTA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Magenta and certain of its...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Shareholder rights law firm investigating Activision Blizzard

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP has launched an investigation into Activision Blizzard, with concerns that certain directors and officers at the firm have violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the company. The investigation follows a lawsuit filed last week by the Californian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy