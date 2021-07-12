Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MD

LINCOLN TECH LAUNCHES MAZDA AUTOMOTIVE STUDENT TRAINING IN COLUMBIA, MD

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

Parsippany, NJ, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) - Get Report, marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, will introduce Mazda Automotive Student Training (MAST) at its Columbia, MD campus this summer. Students enrolled in Automotive Technology training can add the Mazda option to their program and build career skills specific to Mazda technologies.

Mazda Automotive Student Training (MAST) may include a number of benefits* for accepted students, such as career placement opportunities with a living wage at participating local Mazda dealerships, one-on-one mentorships with Mazda Master or Senior Certified Techs, discounts on tool kits and Mazda vehicles, and up to $15,000 in student tuition reimbursements.

"After initially partnering with Mazda at our Queens, New York campus in 2019, we're pleased to expand the program and offer this exciting opportunity to students in Columbia," says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO. "Students come to this campus not only from Maryland, but from northern Virginia and our nation's capital. This opens up a number of career possibilities for our graduates, and provides benefits to the region's Mazda dealers as well. A steady supply of Mazda-trained technicians will be available for those dealers for years to come thanks to the Mazda-Lincoln collaboration."

The program launch will take place on Wednesday, July 14 th with a 10AM media event at the Columbia campus. Shaw will join Lincoln Tech faculty, staff and administrators, as well as representatives from Mazda.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland alone is projected to have 15,000 openings for automotive technicians by 2028, while on a national level 740,000 openings are projected during that time**.

*Must meet dealer terms and conditions

**This data was compiled from the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the years 2018-2028, www.careeronestop.org, captured on July 31, 2020. State-specific employment projections can also be found at onetonline.org for the years 2018-2028.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

Peter TahinosLincoln Educational Services973-766-9656PTahinos@lincolntech.edu

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
State
Connecticut State
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Tech Launches#Md#Automotive Technology#Lincoln Tech#The U S Dept#Labor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Education
News Break
Virginia Tech
Related
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

SCS Swiderski Commits To Multi-Family Project In Niagara

MOSINEE, Wis., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S.C. Swiderski, LLC announced that they have agreed to terms for a developer agreement with the City of Niagara for a multi-family development. The company plans to build 44 market rate apartments. S.C. Swiderski, LLC is a regional leader in real estate development which has over a half billion dollars of residential projects in development.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Dana And Switch Mobility Partner On Electrified Commercial Vehicles

MAUMEE, Ohio, and LEEDS, U.K., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (DAN) - Get Report, a global leader in drivetrain and e-propulsion systems, and Switch Mobility Ltd. ('Switch Mobility' or 'the company'), the electrified commercial vehicles company and subsidiary of Ashok Leyland Ltd, a leading commercial-vehicle manufacturer, announced today the signing of a strategic agreement between the two entities.
Waltham, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Photo Courtesy Of Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

On Friday, July 16, 2021 Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - Get Report, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, celebrated the groundbreaking of 180 CityPoint, a 329,000 square foot life sciences building currently under construction at 180 Third Avenue in Waltham, Massachusetts. 180 CityPoint is located within the CityPoint district in Waltham, a highly desirable location for leading and emerging companies in the life sciences and biotechnology sector. The six-story building will feature over 310,000 square feet of lab and office space in addition to over 19,000 square feet of amenities and a floor of office space available to tenants with flexible lease terms. Amenities will include a food hall, expansive outdoor roof deck, boutique wellness center with indoor basketball court, shared meeting facilities, and covered parking. The construction of 180 CityPoint builds on BXP's 4.9 million square feet of lab and Class A office properties in the Waltham/Lexington region of Massachusetts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy