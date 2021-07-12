Cancel
Matt James Fires Back At Claims He & Rachael Kirkconnell Are Hiding Relationship

It’s seemed pretty obvious to Bachelor Nation that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are back together. In fact, they have been showing more of a glimpse into their personal lives lately on social media. However, some must believe the two were not really going full public with their rekindled love. Now, after making a red carpet debut at the ESPY awards, Matt fires back at one unlikely critic.

