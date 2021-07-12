Matt James Fires Back At Claims He & Rachael Kirkconnell Are Hiding Relationship

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor was... a lot. Although the season was touted as historic for featuring the first-ever Black Bachelor, James’ season was filled with controversy on- and off-screen, especially when fans deduced that final rose recipient Rachael Kirkconnell had attended a racist Antebellum-themed party in 2018. The couple broke up in the midst of the scandal earlier this year, but later confirmed they had gotten back together. Now James and Kirkconnell seem very comfortable in their relationship, because they just attended their first red carpet event together.