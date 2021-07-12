Man who attempted to set fire to police cruiser during riot sentenced to two years in federal prison
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Edisto Island man who attempted to set fire to a police cruiser during a riot in Charleston has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced on Monday that 28-year-old Kelsey Donnel Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty to maliciously damaging a police vehicle by means of fire during violent and destructive riots in downtown Charleston on May 30, 2020.www.live5news.com
