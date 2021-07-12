Cancel
Charleston, SC

Man who attempted to set fire to police cruiser during riot sentenced to two years in federal prison

By Ray Rivera
live5news.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Edisto Island man who attempted to set fire to a police cruiser during a riot in Charleston has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced on Monday that 28-year-old Kelsey Donnel Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty to maliciously damaging a police vehicle by means of fire during violent and destructive riots in downtown Charleston on May 30, 2020.

