SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates 1st Constitution Bancorp

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1st Constitution Bancorp ("1 st Constitution" or the "Company") (FCCY) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland") (LBAI) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1 st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1 st Constitution share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $23.53 based upon Lakeland's July 9, 2021 closing price of $17.33.

If you own 1 st Constitution shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether 1 st Constitution's board acted in the best interest of 1 st Constitution's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates 1 st Constitution's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to 1 st Constitution's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-1st-constitution-bancorp-301331824.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

