Erie Food Tours a Culinary Tour de Force

Erie may not often be thought of as a dining destination, but local entrepreneur Kelly Karns has taken a culinary blowtorch to that narrative with her popular Erie Food Tours, now in their sixth season. As summer activity heats up to a spirited flambé, residents can experience some of the best food and drink the area has to offer one of three ways — the Downtown Erie Food Tour, the North East Food Tour, and/or the Happy-Appy Food Tour.