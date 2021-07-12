Cancel
AZ Central Names BioCare, Inc. A 2021 Top Workplace

PHOENIX, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc. has been named a 2021 Top Workplace by AZ Central. The Top Workplaces list identifies organizations that have created exceptional places to work and is based solely on employee feedback. Utilizing the research-backed Energage Workplace Survey, reliable and anonymous data was collected to capture key culture imperatives including alignment, connectedness, coaching, performance, leadership, employee engagement and more.

BioCare encompasses BioCareSD, a leading specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. Among just 110 companies, BioCare has been declared one of Arizona's top organizations making the state a better place to work through quality work environments.

Led by President Linda Matthews, BioCare evolved from a regional division of Vitalant, the nation's largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider, to a national leader in specialty distribution. Matthews has cultivated a culture rich in customer and patient care that includes high touch and highly responsive customer service. BioCare's commitment to service is fused into its culture with a focus on putting people first.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized on this list of leading workplaces in Arizona alongside so many impressive organizations," said Matthews. "I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to the incredible team at BioCare for nurturing our shared values of flexibility, service, teamwork and excellence. This prestigious distinction wouldn't be possible without the passionate teams that strive to make a difference in the Arizona community and beyond."

For the complete list of Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, visit www.azcentral.com. For more information on BioCare and BioCareSD, visit www.biocaresd.com.

About BioCare, Inc. BioCare, Inc. encompasses BioCareSD, a leading specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. BioCare is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and its parent company is Vitalant. Founded in 1943, Vitalant is the nation's largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S. For more information about BioCare, please visit www.biocare-us.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/az-central-names-biocare-inc-a-2021-top-workplace-301328913.html

SOURCE BioCare, Inc

