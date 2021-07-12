Cancel
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or "the Company") (JRVR) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. James River failed to maintain appropriate reserves for its Uber policies. The Company's incorrect reserve methodology materially understated its true exposure to Uber claims. The Company was forced to increase reserves even as it canceled Uber policies. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about James River, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005750/en/

