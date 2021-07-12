Cancel
Teleperformance, HOPE Worldwide And Feed The Children Respond To COVID-19 Crisis In India

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In India, the second wave of COVID-19 has swept across the nation, almost doubling poverty rates and undoing decades of progress for the country that has brought millions out of poverty. Among the most vulnerable are migrant workers and those without steady jobs and unemployment benefits. Due to the economic downturn, many frequently do not have a reliable source of food, clean water, proper sanitation, or the face masks they need to protect themselves from the virus. Families and children urgently need help now. That is why Teleperformance, HOPE worldwide and Feed the Children have joined forces to support the most vulnerable communities in India during this ongoing, global crisis.

Starting July 11, and continuing through the beginning of Sept., HOPE worldwide will work through its network member, HOPE Foundation in India, to provide bags of food for 2,500 families (approximately 10,000 individuals) in and around the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Pune. The more than a weeks' worth of food supplies for families will be purchased from local vendors in India and assembled by HOPE Foundation staff and volunteers. The volunteers will then deploy to the various communities to distribute the much-needed resources to parents and children.

In a recent study, it was found that approximately 85% of the respondents in Delhi had not earned any income from their main occupation since the pandemic began spreading throughout India, leaving families with little to no food options. In Delhi, one of the community distributions will be with the Village of HOPE for leprosy patients where 700 families will be served.

Ian Correa, CEO of HOPE Foundation, who was very instrumental in its creation said, "The Village of HOPE was founded in 1993 and today it continues to strengthen the community helping to provide homes for those with leprosy and also education, job training, small business loans and free medical treatment."

And as Dave Malutinok, president of HOPE worldwide explains, "Our mission at HOPE worldwide is to partner with our neighbors in need and strengthen communities to inspire greater hope in our world. We're grateful to be able to partner with Teleperformance and Feed the Children to strengthen people in India who've been impacted by COVID-19 by providing love and support."

Previously, HOPE worldwide and Feed the Children have partnered in the U.S. to distribute food and essentials for disasters in Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and California as well as for COVID-19 relief in Indiana, Illinois, and California. Their partnership in India will allow both nonprofits to expand their reach to serve many more families with short-term relief and long-term recovery solutions like job training.

Teleperformance has been a long-time partner of Feed the Children, supporting its various education and disaster response initiatives through the donations it receives from its employees. Teleperformance then takes these gifts and empowers its employees to select humanitarian projects that they want to fund.

"The people of Teleperformance in India are fully committed with our charitable partners to bring relief to people in this great time of need," said Aditya Arora, CEO of Teleperformance India. "We thank our employees from all over the world for their charitable contributions, and both Feed the Children and HOPE worldwide for bringing aid to the most vulnerable people across India at a time when it is needed the most."

The plight India is currently experiencing is one that Teleperformance's staff felt compelled to address. Teleperformance's CEO has also made a generous personal donation to Feed the Children. Both his generosity and that of his employees has played a significant role in how Feed the Children fights global childhood hunger and poverty.

" India holds a very special place in all of our hearts, and it is home for many thousands in our Teleperformance global family," said Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and CEO. "I respectfully ask everyone to help in the continuing fight against both COVID-19 and hunger in India and all around the world. Please know your direct efforts and donations are literally saving lives."

"It is only through partnership that we can reach at-risk families and respond to critical emergencies," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "Through our partnership with Teleperformance and HOPE worldwide, we can support the most vulnerable during these difficult times, providing much-needed food and essentials."

Visit feedthechildren.org/disaster-response to learn more about how Feed the Children works with a vast network of community and corporate partners to provide disaster response around the word.

About TeleperformanceTeleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: ROCH.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting & analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The group's 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million ( US$5,256 million, based on €1 = $1.18).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

About HOPE worldwideHOPE worldwide is an international charity that changes lives through the compassion and commitment of dedicated staff and volunteers to deliver sustainable, high-impact, community-based services to the materially poor and needy. Today HOPE worldwide serves more than 1.5 million people annually on every inhabited continent. After 30 years, HOPE worldwide continues to be an organization dedicated to serving, teaching, healing and loving communities made vulnerable due to poverty, disease or disasters. Together we can inspire greater hope in our world.

To learn more about HOPE worldwide visit hopeww.org. Connect on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and TikTok for the most current news on programs around the world.

About Feed the ChildrenAt Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teleperformance-hope-worldwide-and-feed-the-children-respond-to-covid-19-crisis-in-india-301331826.html

SOURCE Feed the Children

