Hagerty Media Premieres All-New, Season 3 YouTube Lineup; Welcomes New Video Director

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty has launched its latest season of car enthusiast content on its popular YouTube channel , featuring a turbo-charged blend of favorites like "Redline Rebuild" along with new seasons of shows hosted by car personalities Jason Cammisa, Magnus Walker and Zack Klapman.

The automotive enthusiast brand also announces the hire of Matt Tuccillo as video director. Tuccillo has more than 10 years of industry experience, including creative content production roles at racer Ken Block's Hoonigan Racing Division as well as "RIDES" and "0-60" magazines.

"Car fans will see even more incredible car videos, more often," said Larry Webster, senior vice president of Hagerty Media. "It's an exciting mix of fan favorites and new shows that go live every day -- Monday to Friday. With this lineup, there's something for everyone and every interest. Also, a special welcome to Matt Tuccillo. I can't wait to see where he and the team take our fans to next."

The Season 3 lineup includes:

"Redline Rebuild" and "Redline Update": Every Monday, host Davin Reckow works in the Hagerty video garage breathing new life into old engines. Each "Redline Rebuild" time-lapse video is the byproduct of thousands of photos and hundreds of man-hours (featured in "Redline Updated") celebrating the internal combustion engine and everything that surrounds it.

"Rated": Hosted this season by auto journalist Zack Klapman and professional driver Dai Yoshihara, "Rated" is back every Tuesday for Season 3, giving viewers the unique perspectives on new vehicles from two drivers who approach automobiles very differently.

"Why I Drive": An homage to the love of driving, "Why I Drive" has been a Hagerty YouTube staple since 2018. Every Wednesday, a new episode will feature personal tales of what makes specific cars so special to their owners.

"Icons": Hosted by Jason Cammisa every Thursday, "Icons" features the untold stories of automotive legends, mixed with a visually stimulating and entertaining format that explains just why these cars became the icons they are.

"Know it All": Jason Cammisa's short-form, humorous, quick-take show where he explains technical, complicated things that you may not have known about cars (or the industry) and makes them easy to understand.

"Revelations": A broadcast-quality, 20-minute show that goes live on Thursdays where Jason Cammisa painstakingly researches, writes and presents to the audience a spotlight on some of the most important cars of all-time.

"The Next Big Thing": Magnus Walker is back every Friday for another season of his show, "The Next Big Thing," where he takes viewers around the country to get behind the wheel of cars that he thinks, just might be, the next big thing in the car world.

Catch up on the latest Season 2 shows now. Season 3 kicked off on July 7 and runs until mid-September. The Hagerty YouTube channel, which boasts 1.6 million subscribers and 332 million video views, can be found at https://www.youtube.com/hagerty .

About HagertyHagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club , Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools , Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social , the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance , the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

Media Contact Kevin Fisher, kfisher@hagerty.com, 734.972.4274Bobby Hammelman, bhammelman@id-pr.com , 713-582-7576

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-media-premieres-all-new-season-3-youtube-lineup-welcomes-new-video-director-301331834.html

SOURCE Hagerty

