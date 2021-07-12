Cancel
Public Health

Helping Address COVID-19 Learning Loss: TD Launches 4th Annual TD Ready Challenge

Applications are open until August 26 for eligible organizations in Canada and the United States which are developing solutions to address disproportionate learning loss as a result of COVID-19

TORONTO and CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - To help address predicted learning loss for students in grades K - 12, TD announced today that applications are now open for the 2021 TD Ready Challenge. This year, TD is seeking to support eligible not-for-profit and charitable organizations which are developing innovative solutions to address predicted learning loss in math and reading for disproportionately impacted students in grades K-12 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $10 million CAD in grants are available to eligible organizations in Canada and the U.S.

Research predicts that remote and virtual learning may disproportionately increase learning loss among students who do not have consistent access to technology, a private space, and/or teacher supervision, including:

  • Students from low-income households
  • Students with limited access to internet
  • Indigenous and Racialized students

The TD Ready Challenge is a key component of the Bank's global corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment. Since 2018, the TD Ready Challenge has granted $30 million CAD to help respond to pressing societal issues tied to several TD Ready Commitment interconnected drivers of change.

TD will be accepting grant applications until August 26, 2021. For complete details about this year's Challenge, please visit td.com/readychallenge.

Quotes"Learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is not only an important challenge facing a number of communities today, but one that could impact society for generations to come. This year's TD Ready Challenge is focused on helping to support eligible organizations aimed at closing that gap by providing innovative, scalable solutions to help these students catch up and keep up." - Shelley Sylva , Head of U.S. Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank ®.

"There is an urgent need to address pandemic-related learning loss for children that have been most disadvantaged by the disruption of elementary and high school education across North America. One of the best ways to help ensure future success for children is to support their education. That is why TD has supported the TD Summer Reading Program, early literacy programs and the Grade One Book Giveaway for many years. This year's TD Ready Challenge is another way for us to help make a positive contribution towards addressing the pandemic-induced learning gaps and help strive to provide affected children with the opportunity to feel confident about their future." - Naki Osutei, Associate Vice President, Social Impact ( Canada), TD Bank Group.

About the TD Ready CommitmentTD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (U.S. $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to help open doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow - Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/tdreadycommitment.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
