Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

VERB CEO To Present At Issuer Direct's 'Access To Giving' Virtual Investor Conference On July 14, 2021 At 2:30 P.m. ET

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) - Get Report ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present virtually at the Issuer Direct's Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Cutaia will provide a Company overview which includes its suite of products: verbCRM, verbLIVE, verbTEAMS, verbLEARN, as well as the recently launched, verbMAIL, its latest interactive video sales technology that integrates with Microsoft Outlook. The Microsoft Outlook platform has over one billion users worldwide.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Further, the presentation will be webcast live and available for replay.

Conference Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Registration Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41982

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13 th - 15 th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

To receive additional information or to schedule one-on-one meetings, email Angie Goertz at angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About VERBVerb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit:  www.verb.tech.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:888.504.9929 investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:855.250.2300, ext.107 info@verb.tech

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#The Company#Microsoft Outlook#Company#Video Webinar#Verbcrm#Salesforce#Www Verb Tech#Saas Recurring Revenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Marketing
Related
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
TheStreet

TopBuild To Present At Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (BLD) - Get Report, a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AngioDynamics To Present At The Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) - Get Report, a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 41 st Annual Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Caladrius Biosciences To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call On Thursday, August 5, 2021 At 4:30 P.m. Eastern Time

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). To join the live conference call, please refer to the dial-in information provided below.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Usio To Participate In The D.A. Davidson Bison Select Virtual Conference

SAN ANTONIO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced it will participate in the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Louis Hoch, Chief Executive Officer, Greg Carter, Senior Vice President, Payment Facilitation, and Houston Frost, Senior Vice President, Prepaid Services, will participate in a Fireside Chat as well as host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Alchemy Pay COO John Tan Succeeds Molly Zheng As CEO

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, Singapore-based pioneer of the world's first payment gateway solution to bridge the gap between fiat and crypto economies, has announced the appointment of Molly Zheng to Alchemy Pay's board as Chairwoman. Succeeding Zheng to lead the company as CEO is John Tan, who was previously COO of the company.
San Diego, CAPosted by
TheStreet

International Land Alliance Announces Closing Of $2.0 Million Private Placement

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL), ("ILA" or the "Company"), an international land investment and development firm, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement with a single institutional investor for the purchase of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price per share of $0.68.
Posted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ISBC, IRT, KRG, BRBS; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Investors shareholders will receive 0.297 of a share of Citizens common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share of Investors they own. Upon closing, former Investors shareholders will collectively own approximately 14% of the combined company. If you are an Investors Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Businesschannele2e.com

Fully Managed Acquires Toronto MSP; Achieves $100M Revenue

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired Quartet Services, a Toronto-based managed IT services provider (MSP) that has security expertise and SOC2 certification. Post-deal, Fully Managed now generates $100 million in annual revenues, the buyer says. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. This is technology...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Profire Energy Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call For Thursday, August 5, 2021 At 1:00 P.m. ET

LINDON, Utah, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) - Get Report, a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss results for its 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial results are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
Technologydallassun.com

Cloud DX Announces Participation at Virtual Investor Conference

TIME: 3:30 PM EST (US and Canada) REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/. This will be an interactive event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions however Robert's session will be pre-recorded and management will follow up with any questions post conference. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and to receive event updates.
Posted by
TheStreet

StepStone Group To Present At The UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that Scott Hart, Co-CEO, and Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy, will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) & Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares...
Florham Park, NJPosted by
TheStreet

PDS Biotechnology To Present Recent Phase 2 Human Clinical Data And On-Going Oncology Programs At Investor Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company's proprietary Versamune ® T-cell activating technology, announced today that its management team will present at several investor conferences listed below during the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,623 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $59,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Colfax Corp. (CFX) Announces Secondary Offering of 6.5M Shares of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Colfax Corporation ("Colfax" or the "Company") (NYSE: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, announced today that certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") have commenced an underwritten secondary offering of 6,544,522 shares of the Company's common stock.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Colony Bankcorp To Participate In KBW Virtual Community Bank Investor Conference

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) ("Colony" or the "Company"), the bank holding company for Colony Bank, today announced that T. Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracie Youngblood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' Virtual Community Bank Investor Conference, which takes place August 3-5, 2021. Presentation materials will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.colony.bank.
Businessthepaypers.com

HCL partners with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Microsoft has selected global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) as a launch partner for its industry cloud Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, according to IBS intelligence. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services reportedly brings together capabilities with multilayered security and compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, manage risk, improve employee...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

First Cobalt To Webcast Live At Virtual Investor Conferences

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Cobalt Corp.(TSX-V: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") today announced thatPresident and Chief Executive Officer, Trent Mell will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 27, 2021 at 3:00pm ET. Mr. Mell will provide an update on the Company's Refinery Project in Canada, its longer-term...

Comments / 0

Community Policy