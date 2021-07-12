Cancel
Financial Reports

Energizer Holdings Inc. To Webcast A Discussion Of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results On August 9

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) - Get Report will report results for its third quarter fiscal 2021 before the market opens on August 9. Energizer also will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on August 9, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer Mark LaVigne, Chief Financial Officer Tim Gorman and John Drabik, Chief Accounting Officer.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors" and "Events and Presentations" tabs or by using the following link:

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events and Presentations" and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings Inc. (Energizer, NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor® and Tuff Stuff®. As a global, branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energizer-holdings-inc-to-webcast-a-discussion-of-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-on-august-9-301331812.html

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.

