Accurate Background Appoints Stacey Torrico As CHRO

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant, background checks, drug and health screening and Form I-9 verifications, today announced the appointment of Stacey Torrico as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), reporting directly to CEO Tim Dowd. In her role, Stacey will focus on human resources strategy, talent acquisition, leadership and cultural development, diversity, equity and inclusion, organizational design, and learning and development.

"The last year has reinforced the importance of prioritizing support for our employees in all facets of the organization - from engagement and culture initiatives, career mapping and growth opportunities, and technology support - to best position them for success," said Dowd. "We are thrilled to have attracted a leader with Stacey's skill and accomplishments to this role. As CHRO, Stacey will be instrumental in creating programs that help us support and retain our talented employees, while also making sure we can continue to attract skilled and diverse talent to help us fulfill our vision of making every hire the start of a success story."

"One of the defining features that has elevated Accurate's leadership position in the employment screening industry is the caliber of its employees, and its deep commitment to creating the best customer and workplace experiences," said Torrico. "I look forward to working closely with Tim and the entire management team to build the talent, leadership and culture to accelerate the company's growth."

Stacey is a proven HR executive with 20 years of experience in leading talent development, talent acquisition, compensation, and employee relations initiatives. Her expertise spans organizational design and change management, developing and implementing workforce strategies related to leadership development, performance management, employee engagement, and succession planning. Most recently she served as Vice President of Human Resources for CoreLogic, responsible for HR programs in the global Property Intelligence & Risk Management division. As a member of the senior leadership team, she also provided strategic and operational support to a global team of 1,400 employees. Previously, she served as Head of HR at Snyder Langston where she led the HR organization, including the development and implementation of all HR programs and practices company wide. Torrico also spent 18 years at Fluor Corporation where she held a variety of HR-related roles, including serving as the Global HR Partner for Fluor's largest business line with 11,000 employees in 18 offices across the globe.

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com .

