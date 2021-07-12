Cancel
AVANGRID Declares Quarterly Dividend

Today AVANGRID, Inc. (AGR) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021.

About AVANGRID:AVANGRID, Inc. (AGR) - Get Report aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $38 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies - a list of America's best corporate citizens - and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

