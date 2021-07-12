Chaos Fastpitch 14U sweeps through Salina Summer Slugfest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Miss Kansas 2021 Taylor Clark was crowned last weekend in Pratt. For her, it was really a culmination of years of dreaming about winning the title. "I am still absolutely on cloud nine, it doesn't quite seem real yet," Clark said. "This was my first time competing at Miss Kansas as a candidate, but, I grew up in St. John, which is about 25 miles north of Pratt and so I grew up involved with the Miss Kansas organization because we were so close and my family has a lot of ties to Pratt, so when I was five, in 2005, was the first year of the Sunflower Princess program, or now it's called the Sunflower Mentoring program. I got to go and be mentored by the contestants and it was just a really fun time for me to get to go on stage and see everyone do their talents and talk about community service, so from that point on, I just knew I wanted to stay involved and compete someday."